Karachi commissioner fixes milk price at Rs170/ litre

Karachi commissioner has fixed price of Rs170 per litre in the metropolis, notification has been issued, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal held a meeting with the dairy farmers to fix the price of the milk.

The commissioner, while presiding over a meeting regarding milk price, said he had consulted all the stakeholders to fix the price at Rs170. “Hence, the official price of milk is Rs170 a litre,” he said.

The last official rate list for milk was issued by the administration in December 2021, setting the milk price in the city at Rs120.

Read more: KARACHI: POLICE CRACKDOWN ON MILK VEHICLES AFTER PRICE TALKS FAILURE

It may be noted in last year’s December, the price of milk was also increased by Rs26 per litre in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the dairy farmers association has rejected the new price of milk even after a massive hike and continuing selling of the commodity at Rs200 per litre in Karachi.

Earlier, Karachi’s city administration in a crackdown against dairy farmers selling milk at inflated price seized their vehicles.

Dozens of vehicles supplying milk to vendors were detained and closed at various police stations in Karachi.

Comments