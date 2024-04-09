Karachi commissioner replaced amid major reshuffle in Sindh bureaucracy

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday ordered a major reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy including a change in the Karachi commissioner, ARY News reported.

Syed Hasan Naqvi, a grade-21 officer, has been appointed as the Karachi commissioner while the outgoing commissioner Saleem Rajput has been appointed Secretary Excise and Taxation.

Abu Bakar Ahmed has been given the charge of DG Sindh Local Government Commission while Asif Ikram has been appointed as Secretary Information and Technology.

Additionally, Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar has been appointed as Secretary Investment Department, Muhammad Mureed as member of the Provincial Election Authority and Hafeez Ullah Abbasi as Secretary Labour Human Resource Department.

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah recommended Ghulam Nabi Memon for the Sindh IGP post. He was appointed IGP Sindh for the second time on March 24.

Reports had said that Asif Haider Shah’s name was finalised for Sindh Chief Secretary slot.

Addressing a press conference last month, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah conceded that the security situation in Karachi and rural areas, particularly in the riverine belt, was alarming and that he was not satisfied with the law-and-order situation in the province.

“I have decided to make a major reshuffle in the police department,” he said and added that major changes would also be made in district administrations after formation of his cabinet following the presidential election.