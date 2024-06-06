web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi Commissioner takes action against illegal cattle market

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Following the complaints from the residents, Commissioner Karachi on Thursday took action against the illegal cattle market located at Burns Road area, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Commissioner Karachi – Syed Hasan Naqvi – has taken decisive action against illegal markets operating in the city and arrested the owner operating the illegal cattle market.

After the decisive action, Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) to take immediate action against any illegal cattle markets in their respective districts, emphasizing that all markets operating without the permission of the Karachi administration are considered illegal and will face strict action.

Traders have been warned to avoid establishing markets without proper authorization to prevent similar crackdowns.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.