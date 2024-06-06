Karachi Commissioner takes action against illegal cattle market

KARACHI: Following the complaints from the residents, Commissioner Karachi on Thursday took action against the illegal cattle market located at Burns Road area, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Commissioner Karachi – Syed Hasan Naqvi – has taken decisive action against illegal markets operating in the city and arrested the owner operating the illegal cattle market.

After the decisive action, Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) to take immediate action against any illegal cattle markets in their respective districts, emphasizing that all markets operating without the permission of the Karachi administration are considered illegal and will face strict action.

Traders have been warned to avoid establishing markets without proper authorization to prevent similar crackdowns.