Karachi continues to face traffic jams as ASWJ also begins sit-ins

KARACHI: The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) has started sit-ins on the major roads of Karachi leading to the severe traffic jam, ARY News reported.

Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) started protests at 60 different locations of the city including Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Sharah e Faisal, Lasbela Chowk, Civic Centre, and other locations.

The protests from two religious parties caused massive traffic jams in several areas including Hassan Square, Essa Nagri, Awami Markaz, Baloch Colony, Korangi Expressway, Qayyumabad, Korangi Industrial Area, Stadium Road, University Road, Sharah e Faisal, and Nursery.

Meanwhile, violence broke out at Numaish Chowrangi as police used shelling to disperse the protesters of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) after their sit-ins choked Karachi for more than a week.

According to reports, the police’s use of shelling triggered a violent response from the protesters, who began throwing stones at the officers.

In the chaos, several motorcycles were set on fire. Multiple police officers, including SSP Keamari Faizan Ali and members of the Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, were injured.

Rescue sources confirmed that some of the injured police personnel, including an SSU commando, were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities also detained several individuals from the protest, which had been ongoing for hours. The police are investigating the situation, and efforts to control the protest continue as tensions remain high in the area.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has taken notice of multiple vehicles and motorcycles being set on fire under the guise of a protest in the city. He emphasised that no harm will be allowed to public and private property.

“Everyone has the right to protest, but causing damage to public property is an act of mischief,” said the Chief Minister of Sindh. He further stated that legal action will be taken against those responsible for setting vehicles on fire.