Karachi cop arrested for looting bank visitors

KARACHI: Sindh police on Sunday arrested two suspected members – including a serving police officer – of a notorious gang involved in looting banks visitors in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Defense, Faiza Sodhar, in a press conference, stated that the two gang members, identified as Subhan Ali and Nazir Ahmed, were involved in the gang robberies in Karachi.

Shockingly, one of the arrested suspects is a serving officer in the Sindh Police, who was allegedly collaborating with the dacoit gang.

The police recovered a significant amount, Rs 100,000 in cash, including arms, and four mobile phones from the possession of the arrested suspects.

DSP Sudhar disclosed that the group had recently stolen Rs 600,000, mobile phones, and other valuables from a citizen before fleeing the scene.

DSP Faiza Sudhar assured that the efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices of the notorious gang involved in robberies.