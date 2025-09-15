Karachi cop briefly kidnapped following firing on police van

KARACHI: A police officer was briefly abducted on Monday after unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police mobile in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported.

The incident took place in DHA Phase 8, Khayaban-e-Arafat, during the checking of a suspicious vehicle. According to police officials, the police squad stopped a suspicious car when its occupants suddenly opened fire and abducted Head Constable Muhammad Ishaq at gunpoint, fleeing the scene in their vehicle.

The suspects reportedly drove around with the officer for nearly an hour before releasing him near New Sabzi Mandi, on the outskirts of the city. Ishaq then reached Sahil Police Station using an online ride-hailing service.

A case was registered at Sahil Police Station on the complaint of Head Constable Ishaq. The FIR names four unidentified individuals and includes charges of terrorism, kidnapping, attempted murder, and other serious offenses.

According to the FIR, as the police attempted to search the suspicious car, four men stepped out and opened fire on the officers. Ishaq retaliated but was overpowered by two of the suspects, who forced him into their vehicle. His official weapon fell during the struggle, and the assailants continued firing at the remaining officers as they fled.

Ishaq told investigators that the kidnappers drove for about an hour, took him to a deserted area, and snatched his mobile phone, cash, service ID card, and other personal belongings before throwing him out of the vehicle.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and tracing the suspicious vehicle used in the abduction. Further investigations are underway.