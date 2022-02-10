Karachi cop caught sleeping while on duty; watch video

KARACHI: What can be termed as serious negligence, a Karachi cop was caught on camera sleeping while on duty, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh police are under constant criticism on a daily basis, mainly due to the black sheep in the department, where reports of involvement of a police officer in street crimes are also common.

However, the serious negligence of the Karachi cop came to light when the patient was brought to Jinnah Hospital in a court police mobile. Soon after shifting the patient to the hospital while the on-duty cop got a chance to complete his sleep.

Read more: Police yet to trace Dua Mangi kidnap accused

A video of the cop sleeping in the parked police mobile outside the Jinnah Hospital Karachi has been obtained by ARY News, in which he can be seen sleeping in the empty police mobile that could have resulted in any untoward incident.

It should be noted that a few days ago, an incident of police negligence was reported in Sindh’s capital city of Karachi, where Zohaib Qureshi, the main accused in a high profile kidnapping case of Dua Mangi kidnapping, escaped by evading the police and has not been caught yet by the police team.

Comments