Karachi cop forgets his weapon in Jinnah Hospital’s toilet

KARACHI: A policeman in Karachi forgot his govt weapon in Jinnah Hospital’s toilet on Thursday, ARY News reported, quoting police officials.

As per details, a policeman who went to use a toilet at Jinnah Hospital accidentally forgot his weapon. Upon realizing his mistake, the cop rushed toward the washroom, but his weapon was not there.

The CCTV cameras recording are being checked to trace out the alleged missing weapon of the Karachi cop, while the watchman and security guards of the hospital were also investigated.

Read more: Miscreants snatch govt weapon from on duty policeman

Unknown miscreants snatched a sub-machine gun from a policeman and fled from the scene.

According to the FIR filed at the police station, the accused snatched SMG with 30 rounds in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, from an on-duty policeman.

“Policeman Javed after security duty at a bank went to Soomar Goth, when some accused beaten him and snatched government weapon from him,” according to police sources.

Comments