Karachi cop injured in grenade attack ‘arrested’ over suspicion

KARACHI: A policeman who sustained injuries during what has previously claimed a grenade attack in Maripur has been arrested after he frequently changed his position regarding the spot of the attack, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that they have arrested the injured cop Imran after medical treatment, a day after he sustained injuries on his fingers and other body parts in a grenade attack in Maripur.

“The injured cop initially said that the unidentified men hurled a hand grenade towards him,” they said and added that however when police reached the place of the attack specified by the cop, they were unable to find traces of any attack.

The cop later changed his statement and said that the incident occurred in Chakiwara, they said adding that the injured cop who is posted at a court has been declared a suspect in the case after he frequently changed his statements.

Read More: ENMITY SUSPECTED AS 13 KILLED IN KARACHI MINI-TRUCK CRACKER ATTACK

The suspect has been shifted to Chakiwara police station for further interrogation.

Soon after the incident yesterday, the injured cop said in his statement that unidentified motorcyclists hurled a grenade near him and fled from the scene. Police officials said that further investigation is underway.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!