Karachi cops barred from availing free meal from hotels, restaurants

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memom on Thursday barred cops from availing free meals from hotels and restaurants in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

In a directive issued to the DIGs of three zones in Karachi, the AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that complaints have been received against cops regarding getting free food from hotels or at lower rates.

“This is beyond the authority exercised by police and is considered extortion,” he said and added, “Such act is a source of hatred among masses.”

The AIG said in his directive that a clear message should be conveyed to all officers and their subordinates regarding the immediate halt of such activities and warned that no such complaint in future would be tolerated and strict action will be taken against violators.

Since after being elevated as the AIG Karachi for the second time, Ghulam Nabi Memon has issued various directives for improving policing in the city.

Recently, he directed the station head officers (SHOs) to ensure timely registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) to address the grievances of the general public.

AIG Memon in yet another important step has ordered all the SHOs to ensure implementation on registering FIRs free of cost whereas, strict action would be taken against those found defying orders.

Furthermore, citizens can register their cases at the police stations at any time they want and they have been urged to report the crime.

Additional IG further expressed, it has been reviewed that SHOs are not performing well whereas, further orders have been passed for taking action/crackdown against the organized gangs in the city.

