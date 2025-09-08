Karachi court grants bail to couple accused of burning minor maid

KARACHI: A local court has approved bail for a couple accused of brutally torturing their minor domestic worker in Karachi’s PECHS Block 2 area, ARY News reported

Judicial Magistrate East granted bail to the husband and wife against surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each. Police had sought the physical remand of the accused, but the court turned down the request.

According to police, the victim, identified as 12-year-old Zainab, suffered severe burn injuries on her back, hands, and legs and is currently receiving treatment at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi.

The investigation report states that Zainab was ironing her employer’s dupatta when she accidentally dozed off, causing the cloth to burn. The employer allegedly pressed a hot iron against the girl’s body, leaving her with multiple burns.

Zainab’s mother, a resident of Machar Colony in Mauripur, told Karachi police that her daughter had been working as a domestic helper for the past three months. She claimed the couple forced Zainab to work without rest and tortured her over a minor mistake.

Police arrested the accused couple soon after the incident and registered a case. During court proceedings, the defense lawyer expressed regret over the matter but argued that the complainant was attempting to blackmail his clients.

