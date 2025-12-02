Karachi court moved for FIR against Karachi mayor, Gulshan-e-Iqbal chairman over child’s death in manhole

KARACHI: A petition has been filed for the registration of a case against the Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and the town chairman of Gulshan-e-Iqbal following the death of a child who fell into an open manhole in the NIPA area.

Three-year-old, Ibrahim fell into an open manhole outside a departmental store located near Karachi’s Nipa Chowrangi on Sunday night and his body was retrieved after 15 hours.

As per details, the plea has been moved in the Karachi District and Sessions Court (East) by Advocate Abdul Ahad for FIR against the Karachi mayor and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town chairman.

The petition states that the child, Ibrahim, died due to the negligence of the municipal authorities.

It further argues that the concerned officials failed to fulfill their responsibilities and did not provide the required machinery.

The petition requests the court to direct the SHO of Gulshan-e-Iqbal to register an FIR.

Lyari Town swings into action

Lyari Town has also directed a survey of open manholes and issued instructions for their closure and safety arrangements.

Work to repair broken manholes and install lids in Lyari Town will begin immediately.

The Municipal Commissioner of the Town Municipal Corporation has instructed all union councils to undertake swift and comprehensive action to address damaged manhole covers.

The Municipal Commissioner directed chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors to take urgent steps to protect the lives of residents, especially children, by installing covers and repairing broken manholes within their jurisdictions without delay.

He further ordered an emergency survey across Lyari Town to identify uncovered and damaged manhole covers, directing that the complete report be submitted within seven days.