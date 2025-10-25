Four Incidents in Ten Days: Karachi Street Residents Fear Rise in Audacious Snatchings

KARACHI: A wave of brazen street crime has swept through a single residential street in the Federal B Area, Block 20, Ancholy, leaving residents fearful and questioning the city’s security situation.

In a stark demonstration of the escalating audacity of criminals in Karachi, four separate snatching incidents—including the theft of a parked vehicle—occurred on the same street within a ten-day period.

The targeted street, typically considered a quiet residential zone, has become the focus of a police investigation after the CCTV footage of all four incidents came to light. The sequence of events paints a worrying picture of organized and routine criminal activity.

Audacity and Resistance Caught on Camera

The footage, which has been handed over to law enforcement, confirms the details of the robberies. In the first three incidents, robbers on a motorcycle successfully deprived citizens of mobile phones and cash in quick, forceful grabs.

Most notably, the CCTV captured a moment of civilian defiance during one of the snatchings. A victim, after being robbed, resisted and was seen running after the fleeing robbers, an act that underscores the desperation and frustration felt by citizens in the face of continuous street crime.

Escalation to Vehicle Theft

The fourth incident marked a significant escalation. On the same street, thieves targeted and stole a motorcycle parked outside a house. This shift from opportunistic snatching of personal items to the pre-meditated theft of a vehicle suggests a more organized operation, potentially one seeking a new vehicle for future crimes.

Local authorities have acknowledged the severity of the focused crime spree.

“The concentrated number of incidents on this one street is highly unusual,” a police spokesperson stated. “We have received and are analyzing the CCTV footage from all four incidents. The hunt for the criminals has started, and we are using this visual evidence to identify the culprits and their operational pattern.”

The incidents in Ancholy highlight the growing sense of vulnerability among Karachi’s citizens, a sentiment echoed by statistics which show street crimes, particularly mobile and vehicle snatching, remain a persistent challenge for the city’s law enforcement. Police efforts are now focused on dismantling the network behind this targeted wave of crime and restoring a sense of security to the residents of Ancholy.