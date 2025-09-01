Karachi crime incident: 10-second robbery, VIDEO

KARACHI: In another Karachi crime incident, two armed men broke into a residence and escaped within seconds, having snatched mobile phones from two citizens from the City’s Shah Latif Town area, ARY News reported.

The incident, recorded on CCTV, has been viral on social media, intensifying concerns over persistent street crime incidents in Karachi.

According to reports, the robbers came on a motorcycle and broke an open gate to enter the home.

One suspect waved a pistol and quickly robbed the victims before escaping in under 10 seconds. In the video footage, suspects can be seen performing the robbery with accuracy and confidence.

This Karachi crime incident is part of a broader rise in street crimes across the city. Alone in August, over 5,900 criminal cases were reported, including 1,737 mobile phone snatchings and 679 motorcycle snatching cases.

Shah Latif Town, located in District Malir, remains on red alert for street crimes, with residents expressing frustration over insufficient regulation and delayed response times.

Even though the police say they are watching more closely and rates of Karachi street crimes are going down, people still feel unsafe every day.

In Karachi, the police reported that there were about 48 mobile phone thefts every day in early 2025.

Officials are telling people to stay alert and to make sure their doors and gates are locked at all times.

Meanwhile, many are asking for more police patrols and stricter law enforcement.

Earlier, an armed robbery claimed the life of 24-year-old Jibran, who had recently returned home from Saudi Arabia to attend the funeral of his father, in Orangi Town, adding one more case to the list of Karachi Street crimes that are being uncontrolled by the Karachi Police.

Incidents like this Karachi crime incident continue to claim innocent lives, with two tragic incidents reported in July 2025.