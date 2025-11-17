Karachi crime incidents: Child killed by stray bullet, body found with hands tied, couple injured in firing

KARACHI: A stray bullet claimed the life of a three-year-old child in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the child was riding on a motorcycle with his uncle when a bullet from an unknown direction struck him.

The child died on the spot. He was the third of four siblings (brothers and sisters).

The police further informed that the child was going to his home in Nazimabad with his maternal uncle.

Body Found in Golimar

On the other hand, a body has been found near a pond in the Golimar neighbourhood of Karachi, rescue sources said.

They further informed that the person has not been identified yet, as his hands and legs were tied with a rope.

Couple Injured in Baldia Town Firing

In another incident, a couple sustained injuries as unidentified assailants opened fire at their house situated in Musharraf Colony of Baldia Town.

The police informed that the injured were identified as Yusra and Husnain, and personal enmity is believed to be the motive behind the crime.

They were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Earlier, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, announced in a press conference that serious crimes in the city fell by 32 percent during the first eight months of 2025.

He said murder cases dropped by 30 percent, street crimes by 16 percent, robberies by 20 percent, and vehicle thefts by 9 percent.

The AIG highlighted that police operations across Karachi resulted in the arrest of 2,452 suspects and the safe recovery of 62 abducted persons.

During encounters, police arrested 611 criminals, while 94 were killed and 626 were injured.

He further revealed that the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) carried out major crackdowns, arresting 62 inter-district gangs involved in car lifting and recovering 23 stolen vehicles.

Odho stated that the decline in crime figures was the outcome of enhanced policing, timely intelligence, and sustained operations against organised gangs.

The AIG added that Karachi Police remain committed to further reducing street crimes and protecting citizens through stricter enforcement measures in the coming months.