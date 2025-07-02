Karachi man burned alive in shocking case of domestic violence

KARACHI: In a terrible, heart-stopping incident, in Karachi, a man named Arthur was burned alive by his in-laws in the city’s Ittehad Town area as a part of domestic violence, ARY News reported.

The tragic event extended after Arthur was purportedly tempted to his in-laws’ residence by his wife, Mishie, under the guise of a reunion.

According to criminal investigators, Arthur was called to the house by his wife and was attacked upon arrival.

The gate was allegedly locked behind him, and he was the victim of physical assault.

Before succumbing to his injuries, Arthur named his mother-in-law, Samina, along with two male relatives and others, as those who poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

Neighbours hurried to the crime scene after hearing his yells and shifted him to the hospital, where his treatment started in the Civil Hospital’s burns ward for several days. Despite medical efforts, Arthur expired from his injuries.

Before his death, Arthur’s video statement was recorded identifying six individuals, including women, as responsible for the attack.

Police have therefore detained his father-in-law and uncle-in-law, while raids are in progress to arrest the remaining suspects.

This case of a man burned alive by his in-laws has renewed concerns over domestic violence in Karachi, with human rights activists calling for expeditious justice and stronger protections for victims of familial abuse.

Authorities have vowed to pursue the domestic violence case strictly, and the video evidence provided by Arthur is likely to play a vital role in the prosecution.

