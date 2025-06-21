Citizen injured, three dacoits killed in Karachi

KARACHI: A series of violent incidents unfolded in Karachi within a few hours as three robbers were killed and a citizen was injured in different engagements in the metropolis, ARY News reported, citing police.

A citizen, identified as Subash Chand, was injured due to gunfire during a robbery attempt near Sea View, the police said.

The law enforcers said that dacoits were looting a citizen when they arrived, prompting the criminals to open fire and flee. During the confrontation, Subash Chand was injured by the robbers’ gunfire and was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the dacoits also injured in the police retaliation who abandoned their motorcycle and escaped toward the sea, with police now conducting a manhunt for the wounded suspects.

In a separate development, two police encounters in the Korangi Industrial Area near Veta Chowrangi and Godam Chowrangi resulted in the killings of three robbers.

According to police engaged in a firefight with the criminals, killing all three during the exchange of gunfire. The police claimed to have recovered weapons and stolen goods from the killed dacoits.

Meanwhie, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that crime rate has declined significantly in Karachi, stating that murders on robbery resistance have halved.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly’s budget session, the home minister said that incidents of mobile phone snatching have also decreased. Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that 586 vehicles were snatched in Karachi last year, compared to 558 this year, marking a decline.

He said 21,665 incidents occurred overall, showing improvement from the previous year. Last year, an average of more than two people were killed daily, whereas now, the daily average has dropped to one death due to criminal activities.