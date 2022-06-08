‘Karachi’s crime ranking better than New Delhi, Dhaka, Chicago’

Karachi: Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that Karachi has a better crime index ranking than many major cities including Chicago, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka and New Delhi, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Ghulam Nabi said that they have emphasized quick judgements on street crime cases to curb the situation.

The IG said that Karachi’s crime index rating has improved over time. Karachi is currently ranked 129 on the world crime index, at one time Karachi’s ranking was 13, he added.

Nabi said that the metropolitan’s ranking is better than its contemporary cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Chicago and New Delhi. Street crime cases should be decided on priority, all stakeholders should talk about this issue, he added.

Talking about the media’s outcry on the spike in cases Ghulam Nabi said that when the cases arise, the media criticizes and we are ready to bear any constructive criticism. We will have to move toward FIR-free registration to make the process easier for the people, he added.

The IG Sindh added that they want the legislation of property act so that the stolen property can be handed over to the owner after recovery. We are doing our best to control the law and order situation of the city via better policing, he added.

He said that Karachi should be as safe as possible, which is why we are trying to increase the number of policemen in the city, improve our investigation branch, and 44,000 cameras have been installed throughout the city with the help of citizens. Sindh Government’s safe city project would also be completed soon, he added.

