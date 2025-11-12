Karachi: Three killed in separate incidents within two hours

KARACHI: In a violent span of just two hours, three people were killed in separate incidents across Karachi’s Lyari, Pak Colony, and Quaidabad areas, ARY News reported.

According to police, the first incident took place in Karachi’s Quaidabad area near Al-Syed Center, where a man identified as Aamir Qureshi was shot dead following a dispute over a money transaction.

Police acted swiftly and arrested three suspects involved in the murder, recovering the weapon used in the crime. The arrested men have been shifted to Shah Latif Town Police Station for further investigation.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was gunned down in Karachi’s Pak Colony area of Jehanabad. The victim’s identity could not be established as no identification documents were found at the scene. Police said an unidentified assailant opened fire and fled immediately after the attack.

Meanwhile, a third shooting occurred in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood of Baghdadi, leaving one man dead and another injured. The deceased was identified as Amjad, while the injured man, Adil, was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials believe the Lyari attack stemmed from a personal enmity. They said the victims were standing in a narrow street when an argument broke out, prompting the suspect to open indiscriminate fire before escaping.

Evidence has been collected from all three crime scenes, and further investigations are underway to trace the culprits involved in the Karachi killings.

Earlier, a young man was shot and killed by a hotel owner in Karachi’s Lyari area after allegedly being mistaken for a robber.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Kalakot Police Station. According to police, the victim, identified as Mohammad Mustafa, had entered the hotel to buy tea when the owner, suspecting him to be a dacoit, opened fire. Mustafa sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Mustafa, along with his friend, entered the hotel when the shooting occurred, police added.

The hotel owner, Sanaullah, has been arrested and booked in two cases — one for attempted murder, filed on behalf of Mustafa’s father, and another for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police confirmed they recovered a pistol from Sanaullah, who failed to produce a valid license for the weapon. Further investigations are being carried out, police added.