Karachi saw 32pc drop in crimes during first eight months of 2025: AIG

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, announced in a press conference that serious crimes in the city fell by 32 percent during the first eight months of 2025, ARY News reported.

He said murder cases dropped by 30 percent, street crimes by 16 percent, robberies by 20 percent, and vehicle thefts by 9 percent.

The AIG highlighted that police operations across Karachi resulted in the arrest of 2,452 suspects and the safe recovery of 62 abducted persons. During encounters, police arrested 611 criminals, while 94 were killed and 626 were injured.

He further revealed that the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) carried out major crackdowns, arresting 62 inter-district gangs involved in car lifting and recovering 23 stolen vehicles.

Odho stated that the decline in crime figures was the outcome of enhanced policing, timely intelligence, and sustained operations against organised gangs.

The AIG added that Karachi Police remain committed to further reducing street crimes and protecting citizens through stricter enforcement measures in the coming months.

Also Read: Karachi crime report: Over 3,500 bikes, 1,600 phones snatched in July: CPLC

Earlier, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released crime statistics for Karachi for the month of July 2025.

According to the report, 22 vehicles were snatched and 197 were stolen from various areas of the city. A total of 502 motorcycles were forcibly taken from citizens, while 3,357 were reported stolen.

Street criminals in Karachi also snatched 1,603 mobile phones during the same month.

The report further highlights that one case of kidnapping for ransom and five cases of extortion were reported in July.

Additionally, CPLC officials confirmed that 52 people lost their lives in incidents involving gunfire during the month.

Similarly, the CPLC report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024.

During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in the port city of Karachi, while over 700 people sustained injuries.

373 cars, 15,968 motorbikes and 6,102 mobile phones were snatched or stolen in Karachi during the first three months of 2024.

The CPLC report further said that 25 incidents of extortion and five incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Karachi.