Karachi saw 32pc drop in crimes during first eight months of 2025: AIG

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 13, 2025
    • -
  • 367 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Karachi saw 32pc drop in crimes during first eight months of 2025: AIG
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment