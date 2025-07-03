web analytics
VIDEO: Suspected robber killed by citizen in Karachi

By Nazir Shah
TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen shot and killed a suspected robber identified as Jamil, who was wanted by police in 19 criminal cases, in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Speaking to ARY News, the citizen said that the killed robber, Jamil, along with his accomplice snatched mobile phones from him in Karachi’s Korangi Sector 23.

The incident occurred when Jamil attempted to rob the civilian during a traffic jam on the same road.

Initially, the citizen handed his valuables to the robber but moments after pulled out his licensed weapon and opened fire in response, resulting in Jamil’s death.

According to police, the killed suspect faced charges of terrorism, attempted murder, police encounters, robbery, and drug trafficking, with cases registered against him between 2019 and 2023.

The cases included eight in Sharafi Goth, six in Defence, four in Korangi Industrial Area, and one in Shah Faisal Colony.

Hailing from Sakro and employed as a labourer, Jamil was interrogated after his 2022 arrest, during which authorities uncovered his involvement in multiple robberies and drug trafficking with accomplices.

