Husband detained in Karachi woman’s murder investigation

KARACHI: In the Soldier Bazar area, Karachi, the Police have apprehended a man accused of murdering his wife, ARY News reported.



The arrest was made in the Karachi murder case, followed by no consistency in the statement of the husband and key evidence from the six-year-old daughter of the man.

The discrepancies in the case occurred when the suspect, identified as Qamar Abidi claimed that he had not been home for 2 days, and expressed no relation with the murder of his wife.

However, the Karachi murder case took a twist when his daughter opposed his statement, stating that her father was at home during the time of the incident.

Based on the child witness testimony, investigators recovered the clothes of the suspect, which we also blood-stained.

Officials have also ordered a medical examination of the female child to check whether she was administered any tranquillisers or narcotics during the crime.

Police exposed that the suspect is addicted to crystal meth, also known as ‘ice’. He has been continuously denying his involvement in the murder.

During interrogation, Qamar Abidi stated he normally would lock the house when leaving for work at 7 AM.

However, on the day of the incident, he did not lock the door. Investigators are keeping this detail as part of the ongoing inquiry.

This Karachi murder case adds to a troubling pattern of domestic violence incidents in Karachi.

