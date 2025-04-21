Minor girl’s relative spotted with her during rape-slay case investigation

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have made a progress in the murder and rape case of a five-year-old girl, taking her close relative into custody over suspicions on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the slain girl’s relative identified as Fayyaz, was taken into custody based on CCTV footage that showed him with the girl.

The police have detained the relative of the victim in connection with the case as the girl was last seen with him.

According to police, DNA samples from the suspect have been collected and further investigation is underway.

The girl went missing from in Sachal on Tuesday and her body was recovered from a nullah in Liaquatabad. Later, the post-mortem report has confirmed sexual assault.

Earlier in the day, a seven-year-old missing girl was found dead after ‘rape’ in Rawalpindi.

The minor girl went missing in the limits of Mundra police station in Rawalpindi, while playing outside her house.

After the missing report, the police swung into action and recovered the body of the missing girl from an under-construction building in Rawalpindi.

CPO Khalid Hamdani has sought report from ASP Gojjar in the case.