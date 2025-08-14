web analytics
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Karachi woman stabs three children to death

KARACHI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman allegedly stabbed her three children to death following a custody dispute after her divorce in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-VI, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to police, the victims include two boys and a girl, aged between 4 and 7 years. The incident is linked to a custody dispute following the mother’s divorce in September 2024.

The children, identified as 7-year-old Zarar, 4-year-old Sania, and another son, visited their mother one or two times a week and were staying with her at the time of the tragedy

The woman’s statement has has been recorded by the police following her arrest

The police’s initial reports indicated that the mother used a sharp-edged weapon to kill the children around noon.

After committing the act, the suspect informed her ex-husband and family members about the incident before notifying the police. When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, the mother was found with the bodies of her children.

According to authorities, the suspect appears to be suffering from psychological issues, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of this tragic event.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the motives and mental state of the suspect.

