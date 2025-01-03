web analytics
Karachi man killed by robbers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A citizen was killed during a robbery in Karachi’s Bhens Colony area on Friday as the street crimes continue in the new year, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victim, identified as Athar, was shot in the chest by robbers when he resisted their attempt to rob him.

The incident occurred when Athar and his brother-in-law were riding a motorcycle. The robbers attempted to stop them, but when they found nothing valuable, they shot Athar and fled the scene.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Read More: Karachi reports 5,960 street crime incidents in August 2024

In another incident, a 55-year-old man, Amin, was injured in a robbery resistance incident in Nazimabad No. 3. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment

It is to be noted here that at least 105 people have fallen victim to the rampant street crime in Karachi in 2024.

