Karachi court sentences school van driver to 14 years for molesting minor girl

KARACHI: A local court has sentenced a school van driver to 14 years in prison for molesting a minor girl, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) Karachi found the accused van driver, Owais Khan, guilty of the crime and announced the verdict.

Along with the prison term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs1 million. In case of non-payment, the convict will face an additional three years in jail.

According to the prosecution, the driver was responsible for transporting the child from school to her home in Karachi.

During these trips, he engaged in immoral acts with the girl. The victim later informed her parents, who complained with the school management. Following the complaint, the driver was arrested.

The court was told that the prosecution successfully established the charges, which were supported by evidence. The case had been registered at Taimuria Police Station in Karachi.

Also Read: AVCC recovers 10 abducted children during its action in several areas of Karachi

Earlier, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) recovered 10 abducted children in its actions conducted in various areas of Karachi.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, on August 27, had given a task to the AVCC to recover the children.

The AVCC apprised that all the kidnapped children have been recovered safely.

The abducted children included 16-year-old Abdul Moeez, 2-year-old Asghar Ali, 4-year-old Mosa, and 11-year-old Ayan, the AVCC apprised.

Besides that, 13-year-old Muhammad Rehan, 14-year-old Alishah, and 14-year-old Humna Naz have also been recovered.

The AVCC Karachi has also taken three people into custody over their alleged involvement in the child abduction.

The investigation with the arrested culprits is underway.

Similarly, Karachi Police foiled a kidnapping attempt of a four-year-old boy in Karachi.

According to details, suspects tried to abduct the child named Musa, in a vehicle when a passerby witnessed the incident and immediately alerted the police.

Responding swiftly, Madadgar-15 and motorcycle squad officers chased the kidnappers.