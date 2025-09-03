Young man commits suicide in Karachi, blames school staff in final note

KARACHI: A young man, identified as Usman, ended his life after jumping from the eighth floor of a school building in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered at Brigade Police Station against the school administration. The FIR, lodged by the victim Usman’s brother, includes attempted murder charges against three school employees.

According to the case record, Usman had accused the school administration of mistreatment prior to the incident. In his final social media post, Usman alleged that three individuals, identified as Irfan, Hassan, and Talha subjected him to mental torture, which he claimed drove him to suicide.

Authorities said the investigation is underway to determine responsibility. The incident has raised serious concerns about mental health and accountability in Karachi’s institutions.

Earlier, a newlywed couple died by suicide on Tuesday after lying on railway tracks near the Bhai Wala crossing in Faisalabad.

The deceased were identified as Sajid and Razia, who had been married for just three months. According to police, the couple lay down in front of the Badar Express train.

Rescue teams arrived swiftly after receiving the alert, and the bodies were transferred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The couple was the resident of Adeel Town and Sajid worked at a local power loom factory. Initial police investigations suggest that Sajid had requested money from his brother, Zahid, to go on an outing. When Zahid asked him to wait a few days, Sajid reportedly became emotionally overwhelmed.

Police further revealed that Sajid made a final phone call to Zahid from the railway tracks. Despite his brother’s efforts to stop him, Sajid ended the call and lay down on tracks with his wife.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.