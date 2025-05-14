Karachi sons’ confession reveals shocking details of father’s murder

KARACHI: Two men accused of murdering their father in Karachi have made startling revelations during police interrogation, revealing the details of the gruesome incident, ARY News reported.

The suspects identified as Ibrahim and Afzal disclosed that their 60-year-old father, Khawar Anjum, had summoned them from Mirpurkhas to Karachi and asked them to find employment opportunities. They alleged that their father had physically assaulted them a few days prior to the incident that occurred in the Federal B area.

During questioning, Ibrahim and Afzal admitted to sedating their father by mixing rat poison in a soft drink, rendering him unconscious. “Then we slit our father’s throat with a knife and attempted to dismember his body,” the police said quoting the suspects.

According to police, the accused revealed they planned to dispose of the body elsewhere. As they attempted to leave the house, a watchman stopped them, inquiring about the contents of a sack they were carrying. Ibrahim and Afzal claimed it contained items to be sent to Punjab.

Police eventually stopped them, though, because they thought the sack may contain illegal items like mawa or gutka. After examination, the corpse was found.

The watchman’s statement has been recorded by the investigating authorities. According to police, the man lived in a madrasa with his boys and was a traditional healer by trade.

As the inquiry progresses, the detained individuals are being questioned more.