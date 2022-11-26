Karachi cop killing: CTD arrests mastermind from Korangi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Saturday arrested the mastermind behind the killing of a police constable and a citizen during a robbery incident on October 19, ARY News reported.

A Karachi cop policeman was killed when an armed robber tried to rob a citizen in the Bara Board area of Karachi last month.

According to CTD police, the accused Zahid Channa was arrested from Korangi area of Karachi.

The man was robbed when he was taking money from a bank. Right after the incident, the Shaheen force of Sindh police arrived at the spot but both the police constable and robber got injured in an exchange of fire in Bara Board.

Later Constable Nihal Zia-ul-Haq and the robbery victim, Shakeel Ghafoor were declared dead.

The mastermind of the robbery Zahid Channa was inside the bank on the day when the robbery incident took place, the CTD in charge Chaudhry Safdar explained.

Revealing the robbery planning, the accused Zahid told police that he informed the other robbers via mobile phone that Shakeel, the robbery victim is taking money from the bank.

Moreover, the CTD added that Zahid Channa was earlier arrested for other crimes as well.

The accused mastermind was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Earlier, a Karachi policeman, Abdul Rehman, was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in the DHA Phase V area.

