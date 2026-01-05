Security forces seize over 2000 kg explosives in Karachi, arrest three suspects: CTD

KARACHI: Intelligence agencies and law enforcement authorities have foiled a major terrorist plot in Karachi following a prolonged and intelligence-led operation, resulting in the recovery of more than two tonnes of highly destructive explosive material.

The development was disclosed during a joint press conference by Additional Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department Zulfiqar Larik and Deputy Inspector General CTD Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

They said the operation was launched on verified intelligence provided by a premier intelligence agency and was conducted with exceptional caution to avoid public panic.

Additional IG Larik said the operation involved continuous surveillance over several weeks. One suspect was initially arrested, whose interrogation led to further breakthroughs and the arrest of two more suspects late last night. The arrested individuals were identified as Jaleel Ahmed alias Fareed, Niaz Qadir alias King, and Hamdan alias Fareed.

He said the recovered explosives, stored in more than 30 plastic drums and five metal gas cylinders, were safely neutralised in the Hub area outside Karachi. Authorities said the seizure of over 2,000 kilogrammes of explosives prevented potentially catastrophic attacks and the loss of numerous civilian lives.

Investigators revealed that the suspects had rented a house located approximately 35 to 40 kilometres from Karachi, where the explosives were stockpiled. The group was allegedly planning to target civilian locations within the city. A truck loaded with explosive material was also recovered from the hideout.

According to preliminary investigations, the explosives were transported from Afghanistan into Balochistan and later moved towards Karachi using remote mountainous routes. Evidence suggests that the network was being operated from neighbouring countries.

Additional IG Larik claimed that the group was working under Indian interests and was linked to militant outfits including the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), with operational ties traced to Bashir Zeb, the Majeed Brigade and Fitna-e-Hindustan. He said locally manufactured explosives, often derived from urea-based materials, are commonly used by such groups.

DIG CTD Mahesar said multiple raids were conducted at different locations based on intelligence obtained from the suspects. He added that the Bomb Disposal Unit neutralised the explosive material on site, while several facilitators and handlers linked to the network have been identified.

He said multiple teams are currently conducting follow-up operations to arrest remaining suspects and dismantle the network completely.