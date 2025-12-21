Karachi: Customs seizes smuggled fuel in raids on dumping points

KARACHI: Customs enforcement team conducted raids on Sunday at five dumping points and recovered larg haul of diesel and petrol, an official said.

Customs team led by ACO Customs Bisma Jatoi conducted raids at five dumping points on Northern Bypass, which were being run in the cover of petrol pumps.

“A large consignment of smuggled diesel and petrol recovered during the raids,” ACO Customs said.

Customs official said that 64,578 smuggled diesel and petrol with a value of Rs 16.5 million confiscated in raids, Customs official said.

An oil tanker valuing Rs 20 million, which was being used for smuggling of the foreign fuel, was also seized, official added.