Dacoits loot over 70 factory worker in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, dacoits looted more than 70 factory workers in Shah Faisal Colony number 3 Karachi, ARY News reported.
As per details, the police officials stated that three dacoits riding motorcycles stopped the bus which was carrying workers of a leather factory and escaped after looting mobile phones from all the workers.
Among 70 factory workers, eight were female and 62 were male. Police have registered an FIR after the arrival of bus driver.
On September 7, a father-son duo was brutally killed by armed dacoits for resisting the robbery in Karachi’s Korangi area.
Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that armed dacoits killed the father-son duo at a book shop over resistance. The slain men were identified as Muhammad Hassan, 70, and Asad, 37.
The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident showed three robbers entering a bookshop and opened fire at the shop owners over resistance.
In August, a taxi driver was gunned down by unidentified robbers on Saturday for not stopping a vehicle during a robbery bid near New Karachi.
According to details, the incident took place when the taxi driver – identified as Mumtaz – was taking passengers back home from Jinnah International Airport to New Karachi.
When the taxi reached within the limits of Bilal Colony police station, unidentified robbers intercepted Mumtaz and asked to stop the vehicle.
Upon resisting and stopping the car, the robbers opened fire on Mumtaz, killing him on the spot. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene while further investigation was underway.