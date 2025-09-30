SBCA orders immediate evacuation of dangerous buildings

KARACHI: Following heavy rains in the city, Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Muzzamil Hussain has ordered the immediate evacuation of all dangerous buildings to ensure the protection of human lives, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the DG instructed that all SBCA officers must guarantee in writing that no illegal constructions take place within their respective jurisdictions.

SBCA suggests that a total of 540 buildings across Karachi have been declared dangerous. Among them, District South has the highest number with 407 unsafe structures, followed by 70 in District Central, 24 in Keamari, 14 in District East, and 5 in Malir.

Additionally, 18 dangerous buildings were identified in Korangi and 2 in District West.

The SBCA chief further stated that dozens of such structures have already been vacated and sealed after residents were evacuated.

Earlier, following the Lyari building collapse and the subsequent arrests of officials and staff, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) decided to launch a citywide operation against illegal constructions.

The SBCA announced a decisive action plan to demolish all illegally constructed and under-construction buildings across Karachi.

The demolitions will be carried out at the expense of the property owners, and in cases of non-payment, the costs will be recovered under tax liabilities.

According to the plan, the anti-encroachment operations will begin in densely populated areas, with support from district administrations.

SBCA has assured that all safety protocols will be strictly followed during the demolitions.

Furthermore, the SBCA has directed all Additional Directors, District Directors, Regional Directors, and the Director of Demolition to begin implementation immediately.

The authority will submit daily progress reports to the government regarding the operations.

Karachi police ‘arrested’ more than 10 people, including Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in Lyari building collapse incident.

The Karachi Lyari building collapse claimed over 25 lives.