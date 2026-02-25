Father of deceased food delivery rider pardons driver

KARACHI: The father of a food delivery rider who died in a tragic road accident in Karachi has pardoned the driver involved, according to a written reconciliation agreement that has surfaced, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Karachi near Saba Signal, where the delivery rider, identified as Farhan, lost his life after being struck during a high-speed crash.

According to the settlement document, Farhan’s father, Gul Zaman, has formally forgiven the driver, Hassan Bhangwar, saying he did so for the sake of Allah. Gul Zaman, a resident of Clifton in Karachi, works as a driver at Bilawal House.

In his statement included in the agreement, Gul Zaman said he was informed that his son was hit by a speeding car due to negligence but described the incident as an accidental tragedy. He added that he and other family members do not wish to pursue any legal action against the driver.

The document further states that the family plans to take Farhan’s body to their ancestral hometown for burial. It also identifies the driver as Hassan Bhangwar, son of Asghar Bhangwar and grandson of Sardar Ali Akbar Bhangwar.

In his statement to police in Karachi, Hassan Bhangwar said he was traveling with a friend when a motorcycle suddenly appeared in the middle of the road on Khayaban-e-Ittehad. While trying to avoid the motorcyclist, the car reportedly overturned and moved onto the opposite road.

He said the vehicle then collided with the food delivery rider, leaving both the driver and the rider injured, while the rider later succumbed to his injuries.

Police officials in Karachi said the car’s speed at the time of the crash was estimated between 130 and 140 km/h, adding that authorities will contact the victim’s family again after the burial as part of the investigation.