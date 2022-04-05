Karachi delivery rider escapes with laptop

KARACHI: A citizen in Karachi hired a bike-based parcel delivery service to fetch him a laptop from his home but ended up being deprived of it.

The citizen named Sabir Jan filed a complaint with the Sachal Goth police stating that he hired a bike rider of an online parcel delivery service to fetch him his laptop from his home.

The delivery guy identified as Mohammad Ali went to his home where he was given the laptop, he said, adding the rider instead of delivering the parcel disappeared and switched off his cellphone.

The citizen said he approached the company time and again to have the rider arrested but to no avail. The firm had no record of the bike rider, he claimed.

The police later arrested the delivery guy after registering an FIR against him.

