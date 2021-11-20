WATCH: Delivery rider’s miraculous escape after dacoits tried to kill him

KARACHI: A deliver rider has miraculously escaped after the dacoits attempted to gun him down over resistance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The footage of the incident showed that three armed dacoits on two motorcycles attempted to open fire on a delivery rider after he tried to run away to prevent himself from being robbed.

The incident took place in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 3. The footage showed that the delivery rider was apparently waiting for the order on the road when the dacoits arrived there.

After sensing the situation, the delivery rider ran away from there but slipped down. One of the dacoits tried to open fire but the bullet was stuck in the pistol.

It gave time to the delivery rider to manage to run away from the dacoits’ range, whereas, the criminals fled from the scene too.

According to a citizen, the dacoits had looted three citizens in the surrounding street, whereas, a motorcycle was also taken away by the thieves from the same street two days ago.

Earlier in September, terrifying footage had surfaced that showed a street criminal killed a delivery rider on a busy road in Karachi.

Street crimes have registered an alarming rise in Karachi as now the street criminals were shooting the citizens fearlessly on the busy streets and roads.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

In the disturbing footage, one of the street criminals was seen shooting a delivery rider in the head in the broad daylight on a busy road just to snatch a mobile phone worth a few thousand.

The sorrowful incident had taken place in the Sohrab Goth area where a delivery rider was allegedly shot in the head over resisting the robbery. After receiving the bullet in the head, the delivery rider had fallen on the ground and died on the spot.

