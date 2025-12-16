Karachi home hit by theft two days after hiring domestic worker

KARACHI: A domestic worker in North Nazimabad Block A is accused of stealing valuables from the house where she was employed just two days after starting her job, ARY News reported.

According to Karachi police, the worker, identified as Ayesha, was hired on the recommendation of a local security guard on December 11. The next day, she reportedly arrived at the house with her sister to begin work. She worked for two days, Thursday and Friday, before not showing up again.

When the homeowner checked the house over the weekend, it was discovered that a cupboard had been broken into. Two passports, including one with a US visa, were missing, along with three tolas of gold, nearly $1,500 in cash, dirhams, and important documents.

The FIR lodged at Karachi’s North Nazimabad Police Station states that Ayesha allegedly carried out the theft with the help of her sister. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings and are working to recover the stolen items.

Police have said that investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects as quickly as possible.

Earlier, a domestic worker abducted his employer’s eight-year-old daughter in Faisalabad’s Paharnang area.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Hidayatullah, a resident of Kotli, reportedly lured the child, Zareesha, and fled on the bike of his owner.

Maqsood Ahmed, the father of the abducted girl reported that the child was playing outside the home when the worker took her away.

Police have registered a case based on Maqsood’s complaint and launched a search operation to recover the child and apprehend the suspect. The incident has caused distress in the neighborhood as efforts intensify to ensure the safe return of the girl.