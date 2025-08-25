Three motorcyclists killed in Karachi Drigh Road underpass accident

KARACHI: A tragic road accident occurred in Karachi claimed three lives and injured another motorcyclist, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a bus hit two motorcycles in Drigh Road underpass in Karachi. The Deadly collision resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to another.

The deceased were identified as a 45-year-old man named Haris, a 30-year-old man named Shoaib, and a 60-year-old woman. Another 30-year-old woman sustained injuries in the incident.

According to police, all victims were riding motorcycles at the time of the crash. The driver of the bus involved in the accident fled the scene.

Traffic police chased the bus and arrested its driver.

The injured woman and the bodies of the deceased were transported to Jinnah Hospital via Edhi Ambulance.

At least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year, rescue sources revealed.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.