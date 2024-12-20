Beware! Driving without licence in Karachi will land you in hot water

KARACHI: In an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon announced that vehicles and motorcycles driven without a valid licence will be seized in Karachi.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon termed untrained driving, a major cause of traffic jams in Karachi and strict measures are being implemented to address the issue.

Memon said that they are developing a system which will help in registration of cases against individuals fined for the same offence twice.

IG Sindh further said that habitual offenders will be monitored through e-tagging, ensuring stricter accountability.

SHOs who fail to register cases promptly will face consequences, including removal.

SSPs will be held accountable for unregistered cases, he warned.

Parts of city are facing problems of traffic jams especially University Road due to construction work of Red Line.

Earlier on 22 November 2024, the Karachi Traffic Police announced a temporary road closure and traffic diversion plan in the wake of 12th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024.

The measures were implemented to ensure the safety and security arrangements for the event.

These closures and diversions were the part of the stringent security protocols for IDEAS 2024 to manage the high volume of traffic expected in the area.