Tuesday, November 29, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Karachi: Drug-addicted father kills 2-year-old son

test

KARACHI: In a horrible incident, a drug-addicted man killed his two-year-old child over a domestic fight with his wife in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police, the drug-addicted man slammed the minor to the ground when he couldn’t get the drug.

The man brought his child to Jinnah hospital for a normal check-up but started fighting with his wife when he couldn’t find his drugs.

In a fit of rage, he slammed his two-year-old child on the ground in Jinnah hospital Karachi. The minor died on the spot.

Read more: WOMAN KILLS MINOR BOY TO TAKE REVENGE ON NEIGHBOUR

Earlier, a gruesome murder case of a minor boy was reported in Punjab’s Chatian Wala town who had been killed by a woman to take revenge on the deceased child’s mother in the neighbourhood.

The accused woman had fought with the child’s mother a few days ago in the same street. Later, the woman caught the minor boy, Rehan, from the street and brought him to her residence and killed him.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.