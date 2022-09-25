Karachi: ‘Drug peddlers’ torture women for lodging complaint

KARACHI: A gang of ‘drug peddlers and gamblers’ allegedly stormed a house and brutally tortured women for lodging a complaint against them in Karachi’s Gulberg area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Moosa Colony neighbourhood of Karachi’s Gulberg area.

At least 10 accused attacked a house and brutally tortured women before their children for lodging a complaint against the alleged drug peddlers and gambling den.

Police confirmed that the attackers were drug peddlers and criminals. A case was lodged over the complaint of the affected woman who sustained head injury after being tortured by the accused.

Police said that an accused was arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest other suspects. Police added that the arrested man was also involved in providing rented weapons to the street criminals.

In another incident, street crime claimed one more life in Karachi after a man was killed when he resisted a robbery bid in the Orangi Town area of the city.

The incident occurred in Iqbal Market after three armed men on a motorbike intercepted Ismail and tried to snatch valuables from him.

He resisted the robbery bid upon which the suspects opened fire on him. The family said that he was survived by three children and used to supply goods to shops.

Karachi police have underplayed the street crime incidents in Karachi with AIG Javeed Akhter Odho saying that Karachiites make more hue and cry over crime incidents.

He claimed that more crime is being committed in Lahore and other urban centres of the country than Karachi.

