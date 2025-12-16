Karachi CIA police accused of selling seized drugs back to traffickers

KARACHI: A major scandal has emerged in Karachi as the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police allegedly sold seized drugs back to traffickers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the police had confiscated 508 kilograms of narcotics, but a significant portion of it was reportedly sold back to drug dealers by CIA officers. The incident has prompted immediate action against the responsible officials.

Sources revealed that just a few days ago, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Langar held a press conference with the Additional IG Karachi and CIA officials about the seized drugs. It later came to light that Sub-Inspector Ijaz Butt of the CIA in Karachi had sold a large portion of the recovered narcotics.

Following orders from the Interior Minister, senior police officials in Karachi took notice and suspended the DSP of the CIA and Sub-Inspector Ijaz Butt, initiating a formal inquiry. Additional IG Karachi confirmed that after receiving preliminary information regarding the case, the investigation was handed over to DIG West Irfan Baloch.

“The police had done a very good job in seizing these drugs, but their efforts were spoiled,” the Additional IG said. He added that the inquiry will be completed soon, and those responsible will face strict action in Karachi, with no leniency for the “black sheep” involved.

The incident has raised serious concerns about corruption within the Karachi police ranks and has sparked calls for a thorough cleanup of the city’s narcotics enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Port Control Unit successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs worth over Rs2 billion concealed within spice packets at the Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited.

According to an ANF spokesperson, during a major operation, officials recovered 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” which was concealed in a shipment destined for Dubai. The narcotics were expertly hidden inside 2,000 packets of broast spices.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a thorough search of a container booked for Dubai and uncovered the illicit consignment.

According to the spokesperson, efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the smuggling attempt.