Karachi: Drugs openly being sold in Quaidabad

KARACHI: A video clip has surfaced showing people openly selling drugs in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a video, drug peddlers can be seen freely selling heroin, ice and crystal meth in the limits of police station Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Drug sellers are active in Murghi Khana, Gobri Ground, Gosh Gali and under the Quaidabad flyover.

Earlier, in a viral video people were seen queuing up outside a window of a house in Karachi’s Baloch Para to buy narcotics.

The clip available with ARY News shows a number of people said to be druggies standing outside a window.

According to reports, a man named “Chota Baba Ladla” and a woman named Fahmeeda are involved in selling drugs in the area.

