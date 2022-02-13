Karachi: Drugs worth $1.4bn recovered from vacant plot

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Sunday seized drugs worth billions of rupees from a vacant plot situated in Karachi’s Surjani Town, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh Anti-Narcotics Department conducted a operation in Sector 70-D of Surjani Town and recovered drugs worth US$1.4 billion.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said heroin was conceded in plastic bags. He said that one accused was also arrested from the crime scene.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he told the media.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at the Karachi seaport terminal recovered 360 kilograms of heroin.

An ANF spokesperson had said that on a tip-off the ANF conducted raid at the port and recovered 360 kilograms of heroin from the containers of cargo booked for the UK.

According to the spokesperson, containers were taken in custody and thoroughly searched the cargo in containers. ” 1200 sanitary pipes were found suspected during the search of the cargo,” the spokesperson had stated.

