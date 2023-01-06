Karachi experiences dry and cold weather as mercury drops to 13 C

KARACHI: The city experiencing a colder weather as the minimum temperature drops to 13-degree Celsius owing to winds from the northeast, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the MET office, winds currently blowing at the speed of 10km/h can reach 18 kilometers per hour. The maximum temperature in Karachi will be 24-degree centigrade.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain (snowfall) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

