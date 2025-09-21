Dumper set on fire after accident in Karachi

KARACHI: A dumper truck was set on fire after colliding with a motorcycle on the Nipa flyover, leaving a woman seriously injured, ARY News reported.

According to police reports, the injured woman was immediately taken to a hospital after the accident.

After the accident, an enraged crowd set the dumper on fire, while police said other dumpers were also prevented from using the Nipa flyover as tensions grew.

Rescue teams later managed to extinguish the fire in the dumper.

Also Read: At least 7 dumpers set on fire in Karachi after motorcycle accident

Earlier, at least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. SSP Gulberg stated that the dump truck driver has been taken into custody.

Police have arrested 10 suspected individuals involved in the rioting and torching of dump trucks and shifted them to the police station, adding that further arrests will be made with the help of CCTV footage and video evidence.

Meanwhile, officials of the Dump Truck Association staged a sit-in protest on the Super Highway.

Association leader Liaqat Mehsud claimed that not seven but nine of their vehicles had been damaged, vowing not to leave the highway until the culprits are arrested.

Rescue officials said the ill-fated father had taken his children to a wedding ceremony in Malir, and the accident occurred on their way back home to New Karachi.