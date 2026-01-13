Karachi resident receives e-challan for motorcycle stolen a month ago

KARACHI: A Karachi resident has received an e-challan for a motorcycle that was stolen nearly a month ago, raising serious concerns about police performance and the city’s traffic enforcement system, ARY News reported.

According to the affected citizen, his motorcycle was stolen from outside his home in Rizvia Society on December 22, 2025. An FIR was registered promptly; however, the police have yet to recover the stolen vehicle.

The case took a turn when the motorcycle was spotted on January 5, 2026, through Safe City cameras in Clifton Block 4.

Despite this, no action was taken to seize the vehicle or arrest the suspects. The e-challan image reportedly shows the face of one of the accused clearly, which the owner says could help authorities identify and arrest the thieves.

The owner said he was shocked to receive an e-challan of Rs5,000 fine for not wearing a helmet by the pillion rider, even though the motorcycle has not been in his possession since the theft.

The incident has highlighted major flaws in coordination between law enforcement and safe city authorities, as the stolen motorcycle is allegedly being used openly on city roads without fear.

The citizen has appealed to the authorities to arrest the suspects, recover his motorcycle, and withdraw the challan.