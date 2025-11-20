Karachi’s e-challan system uncovers fake number plate fraud

KARACHI: The city’s e-challan system uncovered a vehicle’s fake number plate fraud, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, police received an application from a citizen who was issued two e-challans in Karachi.

According to the citizen, he received two fines of Rs10,000 each within 13 days.

He stated that although the number plate belongs to him, the vehicle in the e-challan is not his. He added that his owned car is of 2015 model, while the vehicle captured in the violations is a 2012 model.

The citizen said he first became aware of the issue when he received a challan of Rs10,000 on October 30.

The second e-challan, also for Rs10,000, arrived on November 12, and it showed the same vehicle.

Police took immediate notice of the complaint and issued orders for action. Using modern camera systems, the vehicle was fed into the database for tracking.

The e-challan images show two individuals driving the vehicle in question.

Both violations occurred at the Karachi Toll Plaza on the M-9 Motorway, and both were issued for seatbelt violations. One image shows two people in the car, while the other shows a single driver.

According to police, a large number of vehicles with fake number plates are operating in Karachi.

They acknowledged that while such cases cause inconvenience to citizens, the advanced monitoring system is helping law enforcement catch criminal elements.