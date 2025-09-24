Karachi: Eight arrested in call center harassment, illegal confinement case

KARACHI: A shocking incident of alleged harassment and illegal confinement of a female call center employee has been reported in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing police.

According to police, the girl was allegedly confined inside a software house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, from where she managed to inform her family over the phone.

When her family members reached the location, a violent clash ensued as the software house owners allegedly opened fire on them. Gunfire was exchanged, though no casualties were reported.

The girl was safely rescued.

Later, authorities confirmed that eight suspects, including five armed employees of the call center, were arrested.

Police recovered two rifles and three pistols from their possession. Six FIRs have been registered under sections relating to harassment, wrongful confinement, aerial firing, rioting, and death threats.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father stated that his daughter had been working at the call center for the past three years.

The branch manager, identified as Daniyal, allegedly harassed her with inappropriate remarks and obscene conduct. When the victim informed her cousin, he confronted Daniyal, who then threatened them.

The FIR further revealed that on the day of the incident, the girl was locked inside the office, and when her family tried to intervene,

Daniyal and his accomplices resorted to abusive language and opened fire. Other employees, including guards identified as Imran and Raza, also joined the firing.

Police said the swift response team arrived after a 15 call was made and arrested the suspects on the spot.