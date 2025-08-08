Karachi electricity consumers to get Rs1.88/unit relief

Karachi electricity consumers will get Rs1.88 per unit relief under the quarterly tariff adjustment, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting KE spokesperson.

As per details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a relief of Rs1.88 per unit in electricity tariffs under the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA), which will apply from August to October 2025.

The spokesperson confirmed that, similar to other DISCOs (Distribution Companies), K-Electric consumers will also be subject to the same tariff adjustment mechanism.

However, lifeline and prepaid consumers will be exempted from the adjustment, the spokesperson added.

K-Electric clarified that no DISCO has the authority to independently alter electricity tariffs. The power tariff across the country is determined by NEPRA in coordination with the Government of Pakistan.

The implementation of the adjustment will come into effect only after the issuance of a formal notification by the federal government, the spokesperson asserted.

Read more: NEPRA cuts power tariff for Aug-Oct 2025

The approval will result in a negative adjustment of Rs. 55.87 billion that will be given to consumers from August to October 2025.

This step has been taken after capacity charges reduction and an increase in industrial electricity sales.

This move comes in response to reduced capacity charges and a surge in industrial electricity sales as a result of integrating captive power consumers into the national grid.

The NEPRA quarterly tariff adjustment will apply to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs and K-Electric once the federal government approves the adjustment.